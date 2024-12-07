Left Menu

Australia Dominates with Pink Ball Brilliance

India ended day two of the pink ball Test at 128 for 5, trailing by 29 runs against Australia. Australia's pace attack, led by Pat Cummins, dominated the session after Travis Head's 140 and Marnus Labuschagne's 64 bolstered their first innings. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj claimed eight wickets together.

Updated: 07-12-2024 17:15 IST
India struggled to find their footing as they tottered to 128 for 5 in their second innings, trailing Australia by 29 runs at stumps on day two of the pink ball Test on Saturday.

The Australian pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, and Pat Cummins ripped through India's top order, securing a significant advantage for the home team. This performance followed Travis Head's spectacular 140 and Marnus Labuschagne's determined 64, which gave Australia a hefty 157-run first innings lead.

Under the stadium lights, the Indian batters found the Australian quicks unplayable. The hosts had dismantled half of India's lineup by the 21st over. Despite a valiant effort by bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who took four wickets each, Australia held the upper hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

