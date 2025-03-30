Mitchell Starc's Fiery Five-For Ignites Delhi Capitals' Victory
Mitchell Starc's phenomenal 5/35 led Delhi Capitals to a commanding seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. His strategic bowling stifled SRH, limiting them to 163. DC confidently chased the target, with a strong opening partnership and contributions from the middle order, securing victory with four overs to spare.
- Country:
- India
In a stunning display of pace and precision, Mitchell Starc spearheaded Delhi Capitals' impressive victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam, claiming a stellar five-wicket haul. Starc's 5/35 dismantled the SRH batting lineup, aiding DC in restricting their opponents to a modest total.
The Australian bowler reflected on the tactical adjustments that facilitated his success, particularly against key batsman Travis Head. By innovating his deliveries, Starc proved pivotal in DC's triumph, emphasizing the importance of adapting strategies even as an experienced player.
Fueled by Starc's performance, Delhi Capitals continued their momentum in IPL 2025, reinforced by their bolstered squad dynamics. The match saw SRH falter after their decision to bat first, with a critical 77-run partnership by Verma and Klaasen offering temporary resistance. Ultimately, DC reached the target with ease, supported by robust contributions from Fraser McGurk, du Plessis, Porel, and Stubbs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli's Resilience: Love for Cricket Overcomes Australian Setback
Kiwis Dominate Pakistan in T20I Opener with Devastating Bowling Display
New Zealand's Dominant Bowling Overpowers New-Look Pakistan in T20I Clash
Virat Kohli Advocates for Family Presence on Cricket Tours Amid BCCI Rules
Cleric Criticizes Cricketer Shami's Daughter's Holi Celebration