Left Menu

Mitchell Starc's Fiery Five-For Ignites Delhi Capitals' Victory

Mitchell Starc's phenomenal 5/35 led Delhi Capitals to a commanding seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. His strategic bowling stifled SRH, limiting them to 163. DC confidently chased the target, with a strong opening partnership and contributions from the middle order, securing victory with four overs to spare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:38 IST
Mitchell Starc's Fiery Five-For Ignites Delhi Capitals' Victory
Mitchell Starc (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning display of pace and precision, Mitchell Starc spearheaded Delhi Capitals' impressive victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam, claiming a stellar five-wicket haul. Starc's 5/35 dismantled the SRH batting lineup, aiding DC in restricting their opponents to a modest total.

The Australian bowler reflected on the tactical adjustments that facilitated his success, particularly against key batsman Travis Head. By innovating his deliveries, Starc proved pivotal in DC's triumph, emphasizing the importance of adapting strategies even as an experienced player.

Fueled by Starc's performance, Delhi Capitals continued their momentum in IPL 2025, reinforced by their bolstered squad dynamics. The match saw SRH falter after their decision to bat first, with a critical 77-run partnership by Verma and Klaasen offering temporary resistance. Ultimately, DC reached the target with ease, supported by robust contributions from Fraser McGurk, du Plessis, Porel, and Stubbs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025