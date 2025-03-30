Mitchell Starc's Fiery Five-For Ignites Delhi Capitals' Victory

In a stunning display of pace and precision, Mitchell Starc spearheaded Delhi Capitals' impressive victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam, claiming a stellar five-wicket haul. Starc's 5/35 dismantled the SRH batting lineup, aiding DC in restricting their opponents to a modest total.

The Australian bowler reflected on the tactical adjustments that facilitated his success, particularly against key batsman Travis Head. By innovating his deliveries, Starc proved pivotal in DC's triumph, emphasizing the importance of adapting strategies even as an experienced player.

Fueled by Starc's performance, Delhi Capitals continued their momentum in IPL 2025, reinforced by their bolstered squad dynamics. The match saw SRH falter after their decision to bat first, with a critical 77-run partnership by Verma and Klaasen offering temporary resistance. Ultimately, DC reached the target with ease, supported by robust contributions from Fraser McGurk, du Plessis, Porel, and Stubbs.

(With inputs from agencies.)