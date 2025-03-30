Left Menu

Mitchell Starc's Stellar T20 Burst: A Night to Remember

Mitchell Starc’s remarkable performance, claiming his first T20 five-wicket haul for Delhi Capitals, overshadowed the Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings. He humorously noted his dominance over Travis Head, whom he dismissed six times. The match highlighted Starc's enduring prowess and marked him as the second DC player to achieve such T20 feat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 18:13 IST
Mitchell Starc's Stellar T20 Burst: A Night to Remember
Mitchell Starc. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mitchell Starc took center stage for the Delhi Capitals with an outstanding bowling performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Vizag. Starc secured his first-ever five-wicket haul in T20 cricket, finishing with figures of 5/35 in four overs, an achievement that included dismissing Travis Head for the sixth time.

Starc became the second Delhi Capitals bowler, following Amit Mishra in 2008, to achieve an IPL five-wicket haul. In a post-match interaction, Starc emphasized the importance of powerplay wickets against a potent SRH lineup and reflected on his journey and prospects at 35 years of age.

The match saw SRH opting to bat first, a decision they would rue as Starc's early strikes reduced them to 37/4. Aniket Verma and Heinrich Klaasen mounted a resistance, but further wickets from Kuldeep Yadav and Starc bundled out SRH for 163 in 18.4 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025