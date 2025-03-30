Mitchell Starc's Stellar T20 Burst: A Night to Remember
Mitchell Starc’s remarkable performance, claiming his first T20 five-wicket haul for Delhi Capitals, overshadowed the Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings. He humorously noted his dominance over Travis Head, whom he dismissed six times. The match highlighted Starc's enduring prowess and marked him as the second DC player to achieve such T20 feat.
Mitchell Starc took center stage for the Delhi Capitals with an outstanding bowling performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Vizag. Starc secured his first-ever five-wicket haul in T20 cricket, finishing with figures of 5/35 in four overs, an achievement that included dismissing Travis Head for the sixth time.
Starc became the second Delhi Capitals bowler, following Amit Mishra in 2008, to achieve an IPL five-wicket haul. In a post-match interaction, Starc emphasized the importance of powerplay wickets against a potent SRH lineup and reflected on his journey and prospects at 35 years of age.
The match saw SRH opting to bat first, a decision they would rue as Starc's early strikes reduced them to 37/4. Aniket Verma and Heinrich Klaasen mounted a resistance, but further wickets from Kuldeep Yadav and Starc bundled out SRH for 163 in 18.4 overs.
