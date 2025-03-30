Mitchell Starc's Stellar T20 Burst: A Night to Remember

Mitchell Starc took center stage for the Delhi Capitals with an outstanding bowling performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Vizag. Starc secured his first-ever five-wicket haul in T20 cricket, finishing with figures of 5/35 in four overs, an achievement that included dismissing Travis Head for the sixth time.

Starc became the second Delhi Capitals bowler, following Amit Mishra in 2008, to achieve an IPL five-wicket haul. In a post-match interaction, Starc emphasized the importance of powerplay wickets against a potent SRH lineup and reflected on his journey and prospects at 35 years of age.

The match saw SRH opting to bat first, a decision they would rue as Starc's early strikes reduced them to 37/4. Aniket Verma and Heinrich Klaasen mounted a resistance, but further wickets from Kuldeep Yadav and Starc bundled out SRH for 163 in 18.4 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)