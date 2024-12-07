Left Menu

Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest ISL Hat-Trick Hero in Bengaluru's Victory

Sunil Chhetri's hat-trick led Bengaluru FC to a 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League. At 40, Chhetri became ISL's oldest hat-trick scorer. Despite limited possession, Bengaluru was efficient in creating and converting scoring opportunities, securing a thrilling win at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Updated: 07-12-2024 23:06 IST
Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable display of soccer prowess, Sunil Chhetri netted a hat-trick, steering Bengaluru FC to a triumphant 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. At 40 years and 126 days, Chhetri has etched his name in Indian Super League history as the oldest hat-trick scorer, surpassing Bartholomew Ogbeche's previous record.

Despite dominating only 36.4% of possession, Bengaluru FC showcased exceptional efficiency, converting four of their five shots on target into goals. The dynamic partnership of Sunil Chhetri and Ryan Williams propelled the team's first-half momentum, establishing an early 2-0 lead.

Kerala Blasters rallied in the second half, equalizing the score in the 67th minute. However, Bengaluru responded swiftly, with Chhetri completing his hat-trick in extra time, securing an exhilarating win. This display of skill and determination underscores Bengaluru FC's competitive edge in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

