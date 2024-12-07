Left Menu

West Ham's Michail Antonio Stable After Accident

West Ham forward Michail Antonio is stable and conscious in the hospital following a road traffic accident. The club confirmed his condition and asked for privacy, noting he is being closely monitored. Antonio has been a key player since 2015, participating in all league games this season.

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio is recovering in a central London hospital after a road traffic accident left him requiring medical attention. The club confirmed that Antonio is conscious and stable, updating concerned fans and supporters.

In a statement on social media, West Ham requested privacy for the 34-year-old Jamaican international and assured that an update would be provided at a later date. Antonio, an integral part of the team since joining in 2015, remains under close observation by healthcare professionals.

As the club prepares for its upcoming match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, thoughts and prayers have been extended to Antonio and his loved ones in this challenging time. The football community awaits further news on his recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

