Left Menu

Australia's Innings Underway: McSweeney and Khawaja Start Strong

Australia begins its second innings with Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khawaja at the crease, scoring 19 runs without losing a wicket. The Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, have yet to take a breakthrough in the early overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 08-12-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 11:32 IST
Australia's Innings Underway: McSweeney and Khawaja Start Strong
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia has commenced its second innings in a cricket match, with batsmen Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khawaja holding strong at the crease. McSweeney and Khawaja have put up an unbeaten partnership, contributing to a score of 19 runs.

The Indian bowlers, including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, have kept a tight line and length in the opening overs. However, they have found it challenging to make an early breakthrough against the Australian batsmen.

The match is poised intriguingly as both teams vie for strategic dominance on the field. With the remarkable depth and skill in its batting lineup, Australia's performance will be crucial in determining the outcome of this contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024