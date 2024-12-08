Australia's Innings Underway: McSweeney and Khawaja Start Strong

Australia has commenced its second innings in a cricket match, with batsmen Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khawaja holding strong at the crease. McSweeney and Khawaja have put up an unbeaten partnership, contributing to a score of 19 runs.

The Indian bowlers, including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, have kept a tight line and length in the opening overs. However, they have found it challenging to make an early breakthrough against the Australian batsmen.

The match is poised intriguingly as both teams vie for strategic dominance on the field. With the remarkable depth and skill in its batting lineup, Australia's performance will be crucial in determining the outcome of this contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)