Sunil Chhetri: Overcoming Challenges and Rising Through Adversity

Sunil Chhetri, the former captain of India's football team, has opened up about the formidable challenges he encountered during his time at Sporting Lisbon. Chhetri detailed the stark conditioning and fitness differences between Indian players and their international counterparts, recounting a demoralizing moment when he was instructed to move to the club's B team.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Chhetri likened the experience to a student jumping from elementary to advanced levels without adequate preparation. "I was training at I-League standards," Chhetri said. The lack of early exposure to elite training left him at a disadvantage. Yet, Chhetri remains optimistic, believing future Indian players will find it less daunting due to improving local leagues.

Reflecting on the emotional turmoil, Chhetri emphasized the absence of a support system in Lisbon. Despite setbacks, he harnessed sports as a coping mechanism, teaching him endurance and perseverance. The athlete highlighted the relentless cycle of training as a means to focus on performance rather than failure, and his immense success stands as a testament to his resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)