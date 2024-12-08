Australia Triumphs: Starc's Stellar Bowling and Head's Heroics Secure Victory

In a resounding comeback, Australia evened the series against India with a commanding performance in the day-night second test. Captain Pat Cummins lauded bowler Mitchell Starc's formidable skills and credited Travis Head's aggressive hundred for the team's triumph.

Starc's impressive 6-48 in the first innings effectively dismantled the Indian batting lineup, which was all out for 180. Notable scalps included centurions from the previous match, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli. He further bolstered Australia's dominance by removing Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant in the second innings.

Travis Head, a local favorite, earned the player of the match title with his match-turning 140, securing a substantial lead for Australia. Following the loss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma expressed the team's readiness to adapt for the upcoming test in Brisbane, reflecting on the lessons learned and past successes in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)