Left Menu

Australia Triumphs: Starc's Stellar Bowling and Head's Heroics Secure Victory

Australia captain Pat Cummins praised Mitchell Starc and Travis Head for their pivotal roles in defeating India in the day-night second test. Starc's six-wicket haul and Head's hundred were instrumental in leveling the series at Adelaide Oval, where Australia has an 8-0 pink ball record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 12:41 IST
Australia Triumphs: Starc's Stellar Bowling and Head's Heroics Secure Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a resounding comeback, Australia evened the series against India with a commanding performance in the day-night second test. Captain Pat Cummins lauded bowler Mitchell Starc's formidable skills and credited Travis Head's aggressive hundred for the team's triumph.

Starc's impressive 6-48 in the first innings effectively dismantled the Indian batting lineup, which was all out for 180. Notable scalps included centurions from the previous match, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli. He further bolstered Australia's dominance by removing Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant in the second innings.

Travis Head, a local favorite, earned the player of the match title with his match-turning 140, securing a substantial lead for Australia. Following the loss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma expressed the team's readiness to adapt for the upcoming test in Brisbane, reflecting on the lessons learned and past successes in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024