Sunil Chhetri: From Self-Centered Footballer to Team-Driven Leader

Sunil Chhetri, Indian football icon, reflects on how captaining the national team transformed him both personally and professionally. Speaking candidly, Chhetri shares insights into his growth from a self-focused player into a holistic leader, emphasizing teamwork, responsibility, and adapting to new perspectives on and off the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 12:54 IST
Sunil Chhetri. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri spoke candidly about the profound changes captaining the national team has brought to his life and career. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Chhetri revealed that donning the captain's armband reshaped his outlook from self-centeredness to viewing the world in a more inclusive and holistic manner.

Chhetri, who was first appointed as India's captain during the 2012 AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers, noted that the role has matured him significantly. "I believe captaincy changed me, evolving from a mischievous backbencher to someone who considers team dynamics and the perspectives of others, both on the field and in personal relationships," he expressed.

Reflecting on his approach to failures and responsibilities, Chhetri noted a significant shift. He now tends to take ownership of mistakes, seeing it as a means of empowerment and personal growth. This evolved mindset has not only enhanced his performance in football but has also positively impacted his personal development, making him a better family man and team player.

