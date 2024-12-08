Sunil Chhetri: From Humble Roots to Football Icon

Sunil Chhetri's ascent from his beginnings at Mohun Bagan in 2002 to becoming the emblem of Indian football exemplifies resilience and ambition. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Chhetri opened up about his financial hurdles and the fervor that propelled his career, making him a sporting icon.

Chhetri was unflinchingly honest about his motivations: money initially drove his commitment to football. Growing up with an army father who worked tirelessly, his family lived modestly, shaping Chhetri's aspirations significantly. The experience of earning his first paycheck marked a major turning point in his life.

Chhetri reflects on the differences between privileged and modest backgrounds in sports, explaining that less affluent athletes often harbor a more significant desire to win. His illustrious career and candid insights underscore the importance of recognizing talent beyond affluence, shedding light on the greater resolve found in humble beginnings.

