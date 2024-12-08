Australia Levels Series with Dominant 10-Wicket Victory Over India
Australia secured a 10-wicket victory in the second Test at Adelaide, overcoming India who struggled with the pink ball. Despite a strong start in Perth, the Indian team faltered as Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins wreaked havoc, leaving the series level at 1-1 heading into the third Test.
In a dominant display at Adelaide, Australia leveled the Test series with a commanding 10-wicket victory over India. The visiting team, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, struggled to secure positions of strength, ultimately falling prey to the relentless Australian bowling attack led by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.
India's inconsistent record in pink-ball Tests persisted as the team was dismantled for a paltry 180 runs in the first innings. Despite a promising stand between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, the rest of the batting lineup succumbed to Starc's lethal bowling as he registered figures of 6/48.
Australia, capitalizing on their first-innings lead of 157 runs, cruised to victory after dismissing India for 175 in their second innings. Skipper Cummins took a remarkable five-wicket haul, and the hosts comfortably chased down the target of 19 runs to square the series at 1-1.
