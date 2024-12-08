Left Menu

Australia Dominates, India Slips to Third in ICC World Test Championship

Australia thrashes India by 10 wickets in the second Test at Adelaide Oval, solidifying their top spot in the ICC World Test Championship standings. India, now third, struggled against a formidable Aussie attack led by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Rohit Sharma suffers his fourth consecutive defeat as captain.

Australia Dominates, India Slips to Third in ICC World Test Championship
Australian team celebrating a wicket. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia reaffirmed their supremacy in the ICC World Test Championship standings by registering a commanding 10-wicket victory over India at the Adelaide Oval. This victory not only cemented their position at the top but also highlighted their unparalleled prowess in day/night Tests at the venue, marking their eighth consecutive win in such encounters.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, endured his fourth defeat in a row, as the pink ball, expertly wielded by Mitchell Starc who claimed 6/48, proved too challenging. Despite opting to bat first, India faltered against the momentum of the Australian pace attack, managing only 180 runs in their first innings. A solitary bright spot was a 69-run partnership between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill.

Australia's response was emphatic with Travis Head leading the charge with a counter-attacking century that propelled the team to 337 runs. The Indian bowling efforts by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were commendable but fell short in restraining the hosts. With a meager target of 19 runs, Australia sealed the win seamlessly, leaving India to reflect on another defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

