Australia Dominates, India Slips to Third in ICC World Test Championship

Australia reaffirmed their supremacy in the ICC World Test Championship standings by registering a commanding 10-wicket victory over India at the Adelaide Oval. This victory not only cemented their position at the top but also highlighted their unparalleled prowess in day/night Tests at the venue, marking their eighth consecutive win in such encounters.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, endured his fourth defeat in a row, as the pink ball, expertly wielded by Mitchell Starc who claimed 6/48, proved too challenging. Despite opting to bat first, India faltered against the momentum of the Australian pace attack, managing only 180 runs in their first innings. A solitary bright spot was a 69-run partnership between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill.

Australia's response was emphatic with Travis Head leading the charge with a counter-attacking century that propelled the team to 337 runs. The Indian bowling efforts by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were commendable but fell short in restraining the hosts. With a meager target of 19 runs, Australia sealed the win seamlessly, leaving India to reflect on another defeat.

