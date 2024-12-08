Sunil Chhetri's Next Move: Coaching Future on Hold

Sunil Chhetri, esteemed former captain of India's national football team, has officially closed the chapter on his international career, prompting buzz about a potential coaching future. However, Chhetri has made it clear that such a transition is not on his immediate agenda. The remarkable athlete hung up his boots earlier this year, marking the end of an era with his final match against Kuwait during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Kolkata's iconic Salt Lake Stadium on June 6.

Now, with his international journey behind him, Chhetri's appearances have been confined to the Indian Super League (ISL), stirring discussions about his plans post-retirement. While he has hinted at the possibility of a managerial role, Chhetri emphasized to ANI that coaching is not a current aspiration. "You should never say never, but for now, I am not drawn to coaching," he remarked, citing a desire to avoid early morning commitments associated with the role.

As the seasoned player continues with Bengaluru FC, he contemplates the future if the ongoing ISL season is his swansong. Without a concrete plan, Chhetri intends to take a one-year break, opting for reflection over haste. His illustrious career began at Mohun Bagan in 2002, contributing significantly to India's football triumphs, including multiple Nehru Cup and SAFF Championship victories. Celebrated for his contributions, Chhetri boasts prestigious accolades, such as the Arjuna Award, the Padma Shri, and the Khel Ratna Award, standing fourth on the all-time international goal scorers' list with 94 goals in 150 matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)