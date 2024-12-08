Left Menu

Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj Move Past On-Field Sledging Drama

Australian batter Travis Head and Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj have resolved their on-field sledging incident during the second Adelaide Test. The altercation, which stirred emotions during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, was settled with mutual understanding, allowing both players to leave behind the incident and refocus on the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 14:26 IST
Mohammed Siraj. (Photo- BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
In an intense clash during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australian batter Travis Head and Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj were caught in a sledging incident during the second Adelaide Test. Despite the drama, both players have clarified the misunderstanding and opted to move on.

The controversy unfolded when Siraj aggressively celebrated after dismissing Head, who had just completed a counter-attacking century. The aggressive gestures were met with verbal exchanges from Head, leading to Siraj being booed by the Australian crowd. Siraj later claimed Head lied about the incident, but Head maintained that the exchange was in jest.

The incident was resolved amicably, with both players agreeing it was a misunderstanding. Meanwhile, the match itself saw a dominant performance from Australia, with Mitchell Starc leading a fierce bowling attack that dismantled India. The hosts comfortably chased down a modest target to secure victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

