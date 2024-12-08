England Dominates as New Zealand Suffers Series Defeat

Following a demoralizing 323-run defeat to England in the second Test, New Zealand captain Tom Latham labeled the loss as 'disappointing.' This decisive victory not only handed England the match in Wellington but also secured them the three-match series.

Post-match, Latham emphasized the emotional toll the defeat took on the team. 'We're obviously hurting,' he told ESPNcricinfo. 'After putting up just 120-odd in the first innings, it was a struggle.' Latham also acknowledged Harry Brook's exceptional performance, which he credited as a game changer. 'One player took it away from us. Hats off to him,' Latham said, highlighting Brook's significant impact.

England's young talents, Brook and Ollie Pope, played pivotal roles following a shaky start. A brilliant counter-attack led to a 174-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Brook's robust performance, including his eighth Test century, anchored England's innings, enabling them to declare at an imposing 427/6.

(With inputs from agencies.)