Left Menu

England Dominates as New Zealand Suffers Series Defeat

New Zealand suffered a crushing 323-run defeat against England in the second Test, losing the three-match series. Skipper Tom Latham expressed his disappointment and praised England's Harry Brook for his outstanding performance. Despite early setbacks, England's partnership strength secured their victory in Wellington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 16:17 IST
England Dominates as New Zealand Suffers Series Defeat
Team New Zealand. (Picture: X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Following a demoralizing 323-run defeat to England in the second Test, New Zealand captain Tom Latham labeled the loss as 'disappointing.' This decisive victory not only handed England the match in Wellington but also secured them the three-match series.

Post-match, Latham emphasized the emotional toll the defeat took on the team. 'We're obviously hurting,' he told ESPNcricinfo. 'After putting up just 120-odd in the first innings, it was a struggle.' Latham also acknowledged Harry Brook's exceptional performance, which he credited as a game changer. 'One player took it away from us. Hats off to him,' Latham said, highlighting Brook's significant impact.

England's young talents, Brook and Ollie Pope, played pivotal roles following a shaky start. A brilliant counter-attack led to a 174-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Brook's robust performance, including his eighth Test century, anchored England's innings, enabling them to declare at an imposing 427/6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024