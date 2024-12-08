Cricket Woes: A Tough Day for Indian Teams

Sunday was a challenging day for Indian cricket, with all three national teams experiencing defeats in their respective matches. The men's team, led by Rohit Sharma, faced a crushing 10-wicket loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's second Test in Adelaide.

Adding to the day's disappointment, the Indian women's team succumbed to a significant 122-run defeat against Australia in the second ODI match of the series, allowing their rivals to take a 2-0 lead in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, the Under-19 men's team also faced heartbreak as they were defeated by Bangladesh by 59 runs in the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup held in Dubai, with India being bowled out for 139 in pursuit of 199.

