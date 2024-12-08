Left Menu

Cricket Woes: A Tough Day for Indian Teams

All three of India's national cricket teams faced defeats on Sunday. The senior men's team lost to Australia in the Test match, the women's team suffered a defeat in the ODI series, and the Under-19 men's team fell to Bangladesh in the Asia Cup final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:47 IST
Sunday was a challenging day for Indian cricket, with all three national teams experiencing defeats in their respective matches. The men's team, led by Rohit Sharma, faced a crushing 10-wicket loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's second Test in Adelaide.

Adding to the day's disappointment, the Indian women's team succumbed to a significant 122-run defeat against Australia in the second ODI match of the series, allowing their rivals to take a 2-0 lead in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, the Under-19 men's team also faced heartbreak as they were defeated by Bangladesh by 59 runs in the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup held in Dubai, with India being bowled out for 139 in pursuit of 199.

