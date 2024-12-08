Lando Norris Clinches McLaren’s F1 Victory After 26 Years

Lando Norris has finally ended McLaren's 26-year wait for a Formula 1 constructors' title with a spectacular victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The race kicked off with high drama when champion Max Verstappen collided with Oscar Piastri's McLaren at the first corner, causing both vehicles to spin. This incident left McLaren's title ambitions resting on Norris, who capitalized on the opportunity to lead the race.

Norris emerged victorious, followed by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. in second place and Charles Leclerc, who leaped from 19th to third. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton finished fourth, concluding his tenure with Mercedes before joining Ferrari next year.

