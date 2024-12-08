Left Menu

Lando Norris Clinches McLaren’s F1 Victory After 26 Years

Lando Norris secured McLaren's first Formula 1 constructors' title in 26 years by winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The race began dramatically with a collision involving Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri. Norris's victory was crucial for McLaren, as Lewis Hamilton finished fourth in his final race for Mercedes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 08-12-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 20:11 IST
Lando Norris Clinches McLaren’s F1 Victory After 26 Years
Lando Norris

Lando Norris has finally ended McLaren's 26-year wait for a Formula 1 constructors' title with a spectacular victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The race kicked off with high drama when champion Max Verstappen collided with Oscar Piastri's McLaren at the first corner, causing both vehicles to spin. This incident left McLaren's title ambitions resting on Norris, who capitalized on the opportunity to lead the race.

Norris emerged victorious, followed by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. in second place and Charles Leclerc, who leaped from 19th to third. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton finished fourth, concluding his tenure with Mercedes before joining Ferrari next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024