Lewis Hamilton Bids Emotional Farewell to Mercedes with Last Overtake
Lewis Hamilton marked his departure from Mercedes with a heartfelt farewell after an illustrious career, including six of his seven Formula 1 titles. He moves to Ferrari seeking an eighth championship, ending one of the most successful partnerships in F1 history with a final overtake against teammate George Russell.
Lewis Hamilton closed his Mercedes chapter with a memorable finishing move and heartfelt message broadcast over the team radio. The accomplished racer, who secured six of his seven Formula 1 championships with Mercedes, thanked his team for unwavering support.
Hamilton is set to join Ferrari in 2025, aiming for an eighth world title. Known for his historic career, Hamilton's split from Mercedes, announced earlier in the year, was marked by challenges but concluded with triumph and emotional fanfare in his final race.
Overcoming qualifying setbacks, Hamilton climbed from 16th to an impressive fourth place, reinforcing his legacy as a driven champion. Team principal Toto Wolff praised the performance as fitting of Hamilton's celebrated career before he moves on to new horizons.
