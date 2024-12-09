Left Menu

Nani Bids Farewell to Football: A Legend Retires

Former Manchester United winger Nani, aged 38, announced his retirement after a 20-year football career. Nani played 230 games for United, winning multiple titles, and scored 24 goals in 112 appearances for Portugal. He plans to pursue new goals after expressing gratitude for his career.

Nani

Former Manchester United and Portugal winger Nani announced his retirement at the age of 38. The footballer, who joined United in 2007, enjoyed an illustrious career spanning more than two decades, during which he made 230 appearances and scored 41 goals for the club.

Nani's career highlights include winning the Champions League in his debut season with Manchester United, securing four Premier League titles, and two League Cups. In a heartfelt message posted on social media, Nani expressed gratitude to all those who supported him, declaring it was time to pursue new dreams and goals.

After playing his final match for his hometown club Estrela Amadora against Sporting last month, Nani steps away from the game, having also represented clubs like Valencia, Lazio, Orlando City, Venezia, Melbourne Victory, and Adana Demirspor. Nani earned 112 caps for Portugal and scored 24 goals, helping his national team to win the European Championship in 2016.

