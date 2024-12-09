Left Menu

Cataldi's Promise Fulfilled: Fiorentina's Emotional Victory

In an emotional Serie A match, Fiorentina's Danilo Cataldi scored a crucial goal following a promise to his hospitalized teammate, Edoardo Bove. The win marked Fiorentina's eighth consecutive victory, matching a historic record. Lazio also clinched a win, while Empoli defeated Verona 4-1 in other matches.

Updated: 09-12-2024 09:51 IST
In a heartfelt moment during Fiorentina's Serie A match against Cagliari, Danilo Cataldi fulfilled a promise to his hospitalized teammate, Edoardo Bove, by scoring the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory.

This victory was Fiorentina's eighth consecutive win, equaling the club's record set in 1960. It held special significance as it was the first match since Bove's frightening on-field collapse during a previous game against Inter Milan. Bove, who is now awake and under medical observation, received a touching tribute from Cataldi, who pointed a camera towards a representation of Bove's number four jersey.

Meanwhile, Lazio also secured a win against Napoli, propelling themselves up in the league standings alongside Fiorentina and Inter. With important league developments across Italy, including Empoli's impressive 4-1 victory over Hellas Verona and the intriguing draw between Venezia and Como, the Serie A standings continue to shift.

