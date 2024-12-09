Left Menu

Rohit Sharma: Navigating the Batting Order Debate

Rohit Sharma faces calls to open in the third Test against Australia, but experts suggest remaining at number six may suit him better due to technical reasons. The Indian captain's footwork and reflexes are questioned, with his role in the batting order under scrutiny by former players and coaches.

Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rohit Sharma, urged by Indian cricket analysts to reclaim the opening spot, may resist external pressures to stay at number six for the upcoming third Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Despite calls for his elevation in the batting order after KL Rahul's mixed performance, experts argue Sharma's declining footwork and reflexes could hinder his success as an opener.

A BCCI Level 3 coach and former players provide technical insights on Sharma's game, suggesting that batting at number six might mitigate challenges posed by seam movement on Australian pitches.

