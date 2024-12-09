Kapil Dev Advocates for Vinod Kambli’s Recovery: A Cricketing Brother's Concern

In a heartfelt plea, cricket icon Kapil Dev has called upon former Indian batter Vinod Kambli to courageously tackle his ongoing health struggles. Speaking on Monday, Kapil emphasized the importance of self-motivation in overcoming such personal crises.

At 52, Kambli battles alcohol-related issues and other health concerns, which have significantly impacted his well-being. He appeared notably frail at a recent event commemorating legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar, clinging to his childhood friend, Sachin Tendulkar.

Highlighting the collective sadness within the cricket community, Kapil underlined the necessity of both personal initiative and external support in Kambli's journey to recovery. The former left-handed batter's illustrious cricketing career, marked by significant achievements, remains overshadowed by these long-standing health challenges.

