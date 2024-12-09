Left Menu

Kapil Dev Advocates for Vinod Kambli’s Recovery: A Cricketing Brother's Concern

Cricket legend Kapil Dev urged former cricketer Vinod Kambli to address his health issues, emphasizing self-help alongside external support. Kambli, who has faced alcohol addiction and serious health challenges, is urged by Kapil and cricketing friends to seek rehab and aid his recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:48 IST
Vinod Kambli
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt plea, cricket icon Kapil Dev has called upon former Indian batter Vinod Kambli to courageously tackle his ongoing health struggles. Speaking on Monday, Kapil emphasized the importance of self-motivation in overcoming such personal crises.

At 52, Kambli battles alcohol-related issues and other health concerns, which have significantly impacted his well-being. He appeared notably frail at a recent event commemorating legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar, clinging to his childhood friend, Sachin Tendulkar.

Highlighting the collective sadness within the cricket community, Kapil underlined the necessity of both personal initiative and external support in Kambli's journey to recovery. The former left-handed batter's illustrious cricketing career, marked by significant achievements, remains overshadowed by these long-standing health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

