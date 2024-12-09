Pulisic's Injury Strikes Milan’s Hopes
Christian Pulisic, a key player for AC Milan, has suffered a torn muscle in his right calf and might be sidelined until January. He sustained the injury during Milan's recent match against Atalanta. Milan will conduct further medical assessments next week.
AC Milan has announced that its United States midfielder, Christian Pulisic, has sustained a torn muscle in his right calf, confirmed through an MRI. This injury is expected to keep him sidelined until January.
Pulisic was injured early on during Milan's 2-1 defeat against Atalanta last Friday. The club plans to conduct another MRI in a week to assess his recovery progress.
The American star has been pivotal for Milan this season, contributing five goals and four assists in Serie A, alongside three Champions League goals. He may return in time for the Italian Super Cup semifinals against Juventus on January 3.
