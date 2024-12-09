Left Menu

Pulisic's Injury Strikes Milan’s Hopes

Christian Pulisic, a key player for AC Milan, has suffered a torn muscle in his right calf and might be sidelined until January. He sustained the injury during Milan's recent match against Atalanta. Milan will conduct further medical assessments next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:51 IST
Pulisic's Injury Strikes Milan’s Hopes
Christian Pulisic
  • Country:
  • Italy

AC Milan has announced that its United States midfielder, Christian Pulisic, has sustained a torn muscle in his right calf, confirmed through an MRI. This injury is expected to keep him sidelined until January.

Pulisic was injured early on during Milan's 2-1 defeat against Atalanta last Friday. The club plans to conduct another MRI in a week to assess his recovery progress.

The American star has been pivotal for Milan this season, contributing five goals and four assists in Serie A, alongside three Champions League goals. He may return in time for the Italian Super Cup semifinals against Juventus on January 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024