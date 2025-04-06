Quest for Glory: The Race to the Champions League Semifinals
As the Champions League heats up, Real Madrid, Arsenal, PSG, and Aston Villa battle fiercely in the quarterfinals. With Madrid aiming for a record 16th title and PSG seeking its first, the stakes are high. Meanwhile, the Europa and Conference Leagues offer other clubs a path to European success.
The Champions League race intensifies as two English clubs stand between Real Madrid and PSG from reaching a stellar semifinal showdown. Real Madrid, strengthened by Kylian Mbappe, faces Arsenal in the quarterfinals.
PSG, after clinching the French league title under Luis Enrique, hosts Aston Villa. The competition's latest tennis-style knockout format placed these powerhouse teams in the same bracket.
In the Europa and Conference Leagues, clubs like Manchester United, Tottenham, Celje, and Legia Warsaw see a potential rescue to enter the upcoming Champions League. With several prior champions and underdogs vying for glory, this season promises high stakes and riveting matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
