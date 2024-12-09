Australia Thrashes India in Adelaide Test, Levels Series 1-1

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy witnessed a thrilling encounter at Adelaide Oval, where Australia outplayed India in the second Test, winning by ten wickets to level the series 1-1. Standout performances came from Travis Head, who hit a counter-attacking century, and Mitchell Starc, who led the charge with an impressive bowling spell.

Australia's victory keeps their unbeaten streak in pink-ball Tests at Adelaide intact, marking their eighth consecutive win. Reflecting on India's performance, former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden criticized the Indian batting lineup, emphasizing the need for improvements ahead of the Brisbane Test.

The match began with India electing to bat first. Despite a promising second-wicket partnership between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, the team faltered against Australia's bowling trio of Starc, Cummins, and Boland, being dismissed for 180 runs. Australia's batsmen, led by Head's aggressive innings, capitalized to secure a 157-run first innings lead before their bowlers dismantled the Indian lineup again, achieving a straightforward victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)