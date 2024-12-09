Left Menu

Underdogs Clash with Giants in Copa del Rey Third Round

Barcelona and Real Madrid face off against fourth-division teams, Barbastro and Deportiva Minera, in the third round of the Copa del Rey. Mallorca and Athletic Bilbao, last year's finalists, also enter the competition. The matches are scheduled for the first week of January.

In an eagerly anticipated third round of the Copa del Rey, football titans Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to clash with fourth-division teams. Barcelona will take on Barbastro, fresh off an unexpected victory over Espanyol, while Real Madrid faces Deportiva Minera.

Both teams had byes in the previous rounds due to their participation in the Spanish Super Cup. This round also marks the entry of last year's Copa finalists, Mallorca and Athletic Bilbao, who are similarly engaged in the Super Cup.

Other notable matches include Pontevedra hosting Mallorca and Logrones battling Athletic Bilbao. These single-elimination matches are slated for early January, showcasing the high-stakes drama the Copa del Rey is known for.

