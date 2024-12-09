Left Menu

Delhi FC Triumphs with Crucial Win Over Sreenidi Deccan

Delhi FC secured a vital 1-0 victory over Sreenidi Deccan FC, moving them off the bottom of the I-League table. The match showcased stellar performances, notably from Jakob Vanlalhimpuia and Stephane Binong. In another match, Inter Kashi held Real Kashmir to a 1-1 draw, maintaining their lead atop the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:59 IST
Delhi FC Triumphs with Crucial Win Over Sreenidi Deccan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events at the I-League, Delhi FC clinched a crucial 1-0 victory against Sreenidi Deccan FC, lifting themselves from the bottom of the league table. This crucial win prevented Sreenidi Deccan from climbing to the top of the 12-team I-League.

The match's only goal came in the 71st minute, with Jakob Vanlalhimpuia delivering a precise long ball to Stephane Binong, who skillfully scored, lifting Delhi to 10th place. Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan's loss left them in fifth position.

In another gripping encounter, Inter Kashi and Real Kashmir played to a 1-1 draw. Real Kashmir, led by Lalramsanga's early goal, saw their lead equalized by Inter Kashi's Domingo Berlanga in the second half. Both teams remain tied in points, with Inter Kashi retaining the top spot due to goal difference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024