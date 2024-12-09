Delhi FC Triumphs with Crucial Win Over Sreenidi Deccan
Delhi FC secured a vital 1-0 victory over Sreenidi Deccan FC, moving them off the bottom of the I-League table. The match showcased stellar performances, notably from Jakob Vanlalhimpuia and Stephane Binong. In another match, Inter Kashi held Real Kashmir to a 1-1 draw, maintaining their lead atop the league.
In a significant turn of events at the I-League, Delhi FC clinched a crucial 1-0 victory against Sreenidi Deccan FC, lifting themselves from the bottom of the league table. This crucial win prevented Sreenidi Deccan from climbing to the top of the 12-team I-League.
The match's only goal came in the 71st minute, with Jakob Vanlalhimpuia delivering a precise long ball to Stephane Binong, who skillfully scored, lifting Delhi to 10th place. Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan's loss left them in fifth position.
In another gripping encounter, Inter Kashi and Real Kashmir played to a 1-1 draw. Real Kashmir, led by Lalramsanga's early goal, saw their lead equalized by Inter Kashi's Domingo Berlanga in the second half. Both teams remain tied in points, with Inter Kashi retaining the top spot due to goal difference.
