Uncertain Future for Sergio Perez at Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez's future with Red Bull Racing hangs in the balance amid talks with his team following a tumultuous season. The Mexican driver's underwhelming performance contrasted with Max Verstappen's success, leaving his role uncertain.

Perez acknowledged the ambiguity of his situation after retiring from Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, highlighting ongoing discussions post-race. Although Perez maintains a contract, discussions focus on assessing the best path forward for all parties involved.

The team's management, including Christian Horner, expressed a commitment to collaborative reflection and decision-making to determine Perez's future. Speculations arise as New Zealand's Liam Lawson is viewed as a potential replacement should changes occur in the lineup.

