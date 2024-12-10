Left Menu

West Ham Pays Tribute to Antonio: A Warrior's Spirit

West Ham players honored injured teammate Michail Antonio before and during their Premier League win against Wolverhampton. Wearing 'Antonio 9' jerseys, the team supported their colleague, who was hospitalized after a car crash. Proceeds from auctioned match jerseys will aid medical charities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-12-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 09:21 IST
West Ham Pays Tribute to Antonio: A Warrior's Spirit
Olympic football tournament Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

West Ham United demonstrated solidarity and support for Michail Antonio, their seriously injured teammate, during their Premier League victory over Wolverhampton on Saturday.

The players paid tribute by wearing jerseys embossed with 'Antonio 9' for their pre-match warm-up and entered the field donning tops bearing his name. Following his car accident, Antonio was hospitalized with a lower limb fracture requiring surgery.

In a touching act of camaraderie, the club announced an auction of the walk-out tops and match jerseys, with the raised funds going to medical charities. The gesture underscores the closeness and resilience of the team in challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024