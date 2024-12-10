West Ham Pays Tribute to Antonio: A Warrior's Spirit

West Ham United demonstrated solidarity and support for Michail Antonio, their seriously injured teammate, during their Premier League victory over Wolverhampton on Saturday.

The players paid tribute by wearing jerseys embossed with 'Antonio 9' for their pre-match warm-up and entered the field donning tops bearing his name. Following his car accident, Antonio was hospitalized with a lower limb fracture requiring surgery.

In a touching act of camaraderie, the club announced an auction of the walk-out tops and match jerseys, with the raised funds going to medical charities. The gesture underscores the closeness and resilience of the team in challenging times.

