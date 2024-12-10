Left Menu

Naby Keïta's Next Chapter: Loan Move to Ferencvaros

Guinean midfielder Naby Keïta, formerly of Werder Bremen and Liverpool, is set to join Hungary's Ferencvaros on a year-long loan. Bremen had suspended Keïta, citing disciplinary issues. The move is seen as beneficial for both the player and Bremen, as confirmed by Bremen's management.

Former Champions League winner Naby Keïta is set to join Ferencvaros of Hungary on a year-long loan following a turbulent stint with Germany's Werder Bremen.

The Guinean midfielder, who struggled for playtime since joining Bremen from Liverpool in June 2023, had been sidelined due to disciplinary issues. Only five appearances marked his time at the German club.

With his Bremen days behind him, Bremen's managing director for sport, Clemens Fritz, expressed satisfaction in resolving the situation. 'We are pleased to have found a solution with Naby and his agent. This loan move benefits both parties,' Fritz stated, wishing Keïta well in Hungary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

