Cleared on Charges: Rugby Stars Return to the Field

In a significant legal decision, a court in Argentina has dismissed aggravated rape charges against French international rugby players Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou, marking the end of a troubling chapter for the sport's European community.

Auradou and Jegou, both 21, were accused of gang rape after an international rugby match, but they maintained their innocence, stating the interactions were consensual.

Following their exoneration, the French Rugby Federation is pleased to reconsider them for national selection, bringing closure and relief after a tumultuous period.

(With inputs from agencies.)