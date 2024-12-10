Left Menu

Cleared on Charges: Rugby Stars Return to the Field

French rugby players Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou have had aggravated rape charges against them dismissed in an Argentine court. The case, involving allegations of gang rape, was dropped after inconsistencies in the accuser's account. Both players return to international rugby competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal decision, a court in Argentina has dismissed aggravated rape charges against French international rugby players Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou, marking the end of a troubling chapter for the sport's European community.

Auradou and Jegou, both 21, were accused of gang rape after an international rugby match, but they maintained their innocence, stating the interactions were consensual.

Following their exoneration, the French Rugby Federation is pleased to reconsider them for national selection, bringing closure and relief after a tumultuous period.

