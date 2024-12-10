Left Menu

India's Historic Medal Haul at Asia Pacific Deaf Games

The Indian contingent achieved a remarkable feat at the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games, winning 55 medals in Kuala Lumpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the athletes for this historic performance, which marked a significant improvement from previous Games. India finished fifth overall among 21 teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:44 IST
India's Historic Medal Haul at Asia Pacific Deaf Games
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the Indian contingent for their exceptional achievement at the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games in Kuala Lumpur. The athletes returned with an impressive tally of 55 medals, marking a 'remarkable feat' as termed by the Prime Minister.

The event, held from December 1 to 8, saw participation from 68 Indian athletes, who secured eight gold, 18 silver, and 29 bronze medals. This commendable performance resulted in India finishing fifth overall in the 21-team tournament.

Modi highlighted this as India's best-ever performance at the games, a significant leap from the five medals won at the previous event in 2015 held in Taoyuan, Taiwan. He acknowledged the immense pride brought to the nation and the motivation it provided to sports enthusiasts across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

