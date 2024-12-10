Left Menu

Young Golfers Gear Up for US Kids Indian Championship 2023

The prestigious US Kids Indian Championship returns with its fourth edition, welcoming nearly 80 young golfers, including past champions competing in higher categories. The event offers ranking points and qualification for major international tournaments and will take place from December 11-13 at Gurugram's Jack Nicklaus-designed course.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:00 IST
Young Golfers Gear Up for US Kids Indian Championship 2023
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The prestigious fourth edition of the US Kids Indian Championship is set to showcase a dynamic array of talented young golfers. With nearly 80 participants, including about 20% from outside India, the event promises thrilling competition over its three-day span.

Hosted at the Jack Nicklaus-designed course in Gurugram, the 54-hole championship provides points for the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Junior Score Board, and 'stars' tracking for the American Junior Golf Association. These accolades allow players to climb rankings and earn opportunities at top-tier international tournaments, including national representations.

Among those returning are past champions moving to elevated competition categories, such as Nihal Cheema, Kabir Goyal, and others. This year's event includes competitors from the United States, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Sweden, and Great Britain, with around 15 international players participating.

The championship, slated for December 11-13 at the Classic Golf Resort, offers young golfers a platform to earn U.S. Kids Golf Priority Status, essential for qualifying in major U.S. Kids Golf Championships, ranging across age groups from Under 7 to 15-18, spanning 13 sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024