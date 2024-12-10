Young Golfers Gear Up for US Kids Indian Championship 2023

The prestigious fourth edition of the US Kids Indian Championship is set to showcase a dynamic array of talented young golfers. With nearly 80 participants, including about 20% from outside India, the event promises thrilling competition over its three-day span.

Hosted at the Jack Nicklaus-designed course in Gurugram, the 54-hole championship provides points for the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Junior Score Board, and 'stars' tracking for the American Junior Golf Association. These accolades allow players to climb rankings and earn opportunities at top-tier international tournaments, including national representations.

Among those returning are past champions moving to elevated competition categories, such as Nihal Cheema, Kabir Goyal, and others. This year's event includes competitors from the United States, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Sweden, and Great Britain, with around 15 international players participating.

The championship, slated for December 11-13 at the Classic Golf Resort, offers young golfers a platform to earn U.S. Kids Golf Priority Status, essential for qualifying in major U.S. Kids Golf Championships, ranging across age groups from Under 7 to 15-18, spanning 13 sections.

