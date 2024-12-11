Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Gear Up for PNC Championship Return

Tiger Woods is making a return to the golf course alongside his son, Charlie, at the upcoming PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. Scheduled for December 21-22, the event is a 36-hole tournament welcoming 20 major champions and a family member each.

This marks Woods' return after undergoing microdecompression surgery on his lower back in September. Despite missing recent tournaments, he expresses delight in competing with his son, a partnership highlighted by a runner-up finish in 2021.

Described as more laid-back, the PNC Championship allows players to use golf carts. Notable participants include former Masters champions Fred Couples and Trevor Immelman. Woods' participation marks his eagerness to engage in a setting tuned for family and camaraderie.

