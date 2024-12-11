Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Gear Up for PNC Championship Return
Tiger Woods is set to return to golf alongside his son Charlie at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. After recovering from back surgery, Woods anticipates the 36-hole event on December 21-22, featuring 20 major champions and their family members. The tournament offers a relaxed atmosphere allowing golf carts.
This marks Woods' return after undergoing microdecompression surgery on his lower back in September. Despite missing recent tournaments, he expresses delight in competing with his son, a partnership highlighted by a runner-up finish in 2021.
Described as more laid-back, the PNC Championship allows players to use golf carts. Notable participants include former Masters champions Fred Couples and Trevor Immelman. Woods' participation marks his eagerness to engage in a setting tuned for family and camaraderie.
