Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Gear Up for PNC Championship Return

Tiger Woods is set to return to golf alongside his son Charlie at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. After recovering from back surgery, Woods anticipates the 36-hole event on December 21-22, featuring 20 major champions and their family members. The tournament offers a relaxed atmosphere allowing golf carts.

Tiger Woods is making a return to the golf course alongside his son, Charlie, at the upcoming PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. Scheduled for December 21-22, the event is a 36-hole tournament welcoming 20 major champions and a family member each.

This marks Woods' return after undergoing microdecompression surgery on his lower back in September. Despite missing recent tournaments, he expresses delight in competing with his son, a partnership highlighted by a runner-up finish in 2021.

Described as more laid-back, the PNC Championship allows players to use golf carts. Notable participants include former Masters champions Fred Couples and Trevor Immelman. Woods' participation marks his eagerness to engage in a setting tuned for family and camaraderie.

