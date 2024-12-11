Gout Gout: Australia's Teenage Sprint Sensation Breaking Records

At just sixteen years old, Australian sprinter Gout Gout is making headlines with his record-breaking performances at the national schools championships in Brisbane. Gout shattered the national 200m record previously set in 1968 and clocked an impressive 100m time, earning him comparisons to Usain Bolt.

The young athlete, whose parents emigrated from war-torn South Sudan, became a viral sensation after his recent accomplishments. His spectacular running caught the eye of track legend Usain Bolt, who praised Gout's speed on social media. Despite his newfound fame, Gout balances his athletic career with high school obligations.

Having signed a contract with Adidas, Gout is set to train with Olympic champion Noah Lyles in Florida. While Australia's athletics community is excited about his potential, there are efforts to manage expectations to ensure his long-term wellbeing, allowing him to grow both personally and professionally.

(With inputs from agencies.)