Real Madrid: Stars Shine in Champions League Resurgence

Real Madrid's marquee players lit up the pitch, reviving their Champions League campaign with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Atalanta. Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham all found the net, though the Spanish giants had to hold firm against late pressure from the Italian leaders.

Despite this crucial win, Madrid remains unseeded in the playoffs, in 18th place, with only two matches left to climb into the top eight. In contrast, Liverpool secured their sixth consecutive win, solidifying their lead with a narrow 1-0 victory over Girona, thanks to Mohamed Salah's landmark 50th Champions League goal.

The competition heats up as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayer Leverkusen clinch needed victories, while Inter Milan's slip against Aston Villa reshuffles the rankings. The road to the round of 16 is intensifying as clubs vie for the coveted spots in Europe's elite competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)