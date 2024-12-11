Left Menu

Real Madrid: Stars Shine in Champions League Resurgence

Real Madrid's high-profile players, including Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Bellingham, displayed brilliance in a crucial 3-2 victory over Atalanta in the Champions League. The win keeps Madrid in the playoff positions, as they chase a spot in the top eight. Meanwhile, Liverpool maintains its perfect record.

Updated: 11-12-2024 10:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid's marquee players lit up the pitch, reviving their Champions League campaign with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Atalanta. Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham all found the net, though the Spanish giants had to hold firm against late pressure from the Italian leaders.

Despite this crucial win, Madrid remains unseeded in the playoffs, in 18th place, with only two matches left to climb into the top eight. In contrast, Liverpool secured their sixth consecutive win, solidifying their lead with a narrow 1-0 victory over Girona, thanks to Mohamed Salah's landmark 50th Champions League goal.

The competition heats up as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayer Leverkusen clinch needed victories, while Inter Milan's slip against Aston Villa reshuffles the rankings. The road to the round of 16 is intensifying as clubs vie for the coveted spots in Europe's elite competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

