From Fixing Scandals to Redemption: Lou Vincent's Journey of Healing

Lou Vincent, the former New Zealand cricketer, has candidly opened up about his experiences with match-fixing during his time in the now-defunct Indian Cricket League. Battling depression, Vincent sought belonging and found it within a corrupt world that eventually derailed his promising international career.

Handed 11 life bans by the England and Wales Cricket Board in 2014, Vincent's entry and involvement in fixing was symptomatic of his quest for emotional support, stemming from a tumultuous upbringing. He revealed feeling part of a 'gang' that offered a misleading sense of camaraderie and security.

Now 46, Vincent has turned his life around, contributing to anti-corruption education initiatives within the cricketing community. Reflecting on his past, Vincent emphasizes the importance of healing, which he achieved after coming clean a decade ago.

