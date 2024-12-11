Left Menu

Vandana Katariya: Leading Women's Hockey into a New Era

Vandana Katariya, a veteran of Indian Women's Hockey, is set to mark her legacy by participating in the inaugural Women's Hockey India League. With an illustrious career and aspirations to elevate women's hockey in India, Vandana eagerly anticipates the league's impact on players' opportunities and national prospects.

Updated: 11-12-2024 13:30 IST
Vandana Katariya. (Picture: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
At the dawn of the 21st century, Vandana Katariya, a young girl from Roshnabad, dreamed of playing hockey without societal barriers. Now, after a dedicated 15-year journey with the Indian Women's Hockey Team, she stands at the precipice of history. Vandana is set to join the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the inaugural Women's Hockey India League next year, a milestone event announced by Hockey India.

"It's monumental that the Women's HIL is finally taking off. There's great buzz in our camp, and players are eager to compete at such a high level. We are optimistic that the Women's HIL will receive as much attention as its men's counterpart," Vandana stated in a Hockey India release. A seasoned player with 317 international appearances and 158 goals to her name, she was pivotal in India's impressive fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2022 Olympics. Despite her seasoned status, Vandana is invigorated by the upcoming league, envisioning a transformative impact similar to the men's league, which improved team performance through international exposure.

The Women's HIL presents a platform for talent not picked for the national camp, offering them growth opportunities under diverse coaching styles. Vandana recalled watching the men's league with admiration and expressed excitement that women's hockey now has a similar platform. The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers boast a strong Indian lineup, featuring players like Udita, Lalremsiami, and Olympic medallist Fiona Crackles. Vandana remarks that the league fosters player development and promotes team chemistry while providing essential insights for improvement, making it an invaluable experience for her and her teammates.

