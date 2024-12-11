Epic Court Battle: Treesa and Gayatri's Fierce Fight in BWF World Tour Finals

The Indian women's doubles team featuring Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand put forth a commendable effort in their match against the Chinese duo of Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning in the Group A opener at the BWF World Tour Finals.

Despite capturing the first game with a nail-biting 22-20 finish, Treesa and Gayatri eventually fell to the world No. 1 pair, succumbing in three games. Their loss marked a challenging start to the tournament.

Looking ahead, the Indian pair is scheduled to confront Malaysia's top-rated Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan, setting the stage for an exciting matchup given their recent head-to-head statistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)