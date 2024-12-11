Epic Court Battle: Treesa and Gayatri's Fierce Fight in BWF World Tour Finals
The Indian women's doubles team, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, faced off against world No. 1 Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning in the BWF World Tour Finals. Despite a valiant effort, they lost in three games. They face Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan next.
- Country:
- China
The Indian women's doubles team featuring Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand put forth a commendable effort in their match against the Chinese duo of Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning in the Group A opener at the BWF World Tour Finals.
Despite capturing the first game with a nail-biting 22-20 finish, Treesa and Gayatri eventually fell to the world No. 1 pair, succumbing in three games. Their loss marked a challenging start to the tournament.
Looking ahead, the Indian pair is scheduled to confront Malaysia's top-rated Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan, setting the stage for an exciting matchup given their recent head-to-head statistics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Qualify for BWF World Tour Finals
Indian Duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Secure Spot in BWF World Tour Finals 2024
Top Seeds Shine at Syed Modi International Badminton Tournament
Chasing Glory: Indian Badminton Duo Aims for the Top
Indian Badminton Stars Shine at Syed Modi International