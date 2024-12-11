Left Menu

Shami Secures Rare 200-Wicket Feat Across All Formats

Mohammed Shami, Indian pace veteran, reached 200 wickets in all cricket formats. This milestone came during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda in Bengaluru. Shami is the eighth Indian to achieve this rare treble, joining the ranks of top cricketing legends worldwide.

Mohammed Shami. (Photo- Mohammed Shami X). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant achievement for Indian cricket, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has reached the rare milestone of 200 wickets in all major formats, a feat accomplished by only 34 bowlers globally. Shami secured this landmark while playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) quarterfinal against Baroda at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

During the match, Shami captured two wickets, dismissing Shivalik Sharma and Atit Sheth with consecutive deliveries, bringing his T20 tally to 200. Despite conceding 43 runs in his four overs, his contribution remains noteworthy, as only a select few have achieved such a record. Shami's remarkable career spans 14 years, including stints with four IPL teams and representing Bengal and the Indian national team.

Among Indian bowlers, Shami now joins legends such as Piyush Chawla and Ravichandran Ashwin in achieving a 200-wicket haul across formats. As Shami eyes a national team comeback, his fans eagerly anticipate his performance in upcoming series, bolstered by his significant achievements this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

