Left Menu

Ladakh to Host Khelo India Winter Games

The Union Territory of Ladakh will host the Khelo India Winter Games from January 23 to 27, 2025, featuring events like ice hockey and ice skating. This marks Ladakh's second time as host. The Winter Games have grown since 2020, now featuring over 1,200 participants and supported by numerous officials and volunteers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh/Jammu | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:39 IST
Ladakh to Host Khelo India Winter Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh is gearing up to host the Khelo India Winter Games once again, spotlighting ice sports like ice hockey and ice skating from January 23 to 27, 2025. Officials confirmed that this will be the second consecutive year for Ladakh to host part of this prestigious event.

In February, Ladakh successfully hosted its debut ice sports events, transitioning the tradition from Jammu and Kashmir, which had previously hosted all competitions. The games began in 2020 and have seen a steady increase in participation each year.

Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has underscored the significance of these games for identifying potential candidates for international championships such as the Winter Olympics. He also celebrated the increasing involvement of athletes from remote Himalayan areas, highlighting progress in winter sports development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024