Ladakh to Host Khelo India Winter Games

Ladakh is gearing up to host the Khelo India Winter Games once again, spotlighting ice sports like ice hockey and ice skating from January 23 to 27, 2025. Officials confirmed that this will be the second consecutive year for Ladakh to host part of this prestigious event.

In February, Ladakh successfully hosted its debut ice sports events, transitioning the tradition from Jammu and Kashmir, which had previously hosted all competitions. The games began in 2020 and have seen a steady increase in participation each year.

Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has underscored the significance of these games for identifying potential candidates for international championships such as the Winter Olympics. He also celebrated the increasing involvement of athletes from remote Himalayan areas, highlighting progress in winter sports development.

