Left Menu

Haryana Steelers Secure Playoff Spot with Commanding Win

Haryana Steelers earned a playoff spot in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 after defeating Bengaluru Bulls 37-26. Key performances by Vinay, Shivam Patare, and Mohammadreza Shadloui led Haryana to a comprehensive victory. Despite a spirited effort, Bengaluru Bulls were unable to match Haryana's dominant display, securing their postseason place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:13 IST
Haryana Steelers Secure Playoff Spot with Commanding Win
Players in action (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive showdown on Wednesday, Haryana Steelers confirmed their playoff berth by defeating Bengaluru Bulls 37-26 in Match 105 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11, hosted at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Stadium.

This resounding victory was attributed to an all-around team performance, with Vinay and Shivam Patare contributing 15 points while Jaideep and Rahul added four tackle points each. Mohammadreza Shadloui stood out with six points, sealing a comprehensive victory for the Steelers.

The match commenced with a slow pace as raiders from both sides took time to find their rhythm, dominated by strong defensive plays. Sanjay and Rahul's tactical brilliance helped Haryana maintain a slim one-point lead, which was later extended by Shadloui's successful tackle strategy.

Bengaluru Bulls, despite being out of playoff contention, displayed commendable fighting spirit. While Jatin reached a milestone of 4,000 raid points, Haryana maintained control with a strategic display, culminating in a Super Raid by Vinay that widened their lead.

The second half showcased Haryana's dominance as they were on the verge of an All-Out, before Parteek's Super Raid momentarily disrupted their momentum. Nonetheless, an eventual All-Out by Haryana further extended their lead, solidifying their playoff position with a nine-point advantage.

Even Ajinkya Pawar's late-game Super Raid and Sushil's spirited efforts could not reconfigure the outcome for the Bulls, as Haryana sealed a 37-26 victory. With this win, the Steelers became the first team to secure a playoff spot in PKL Season 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024