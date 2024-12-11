Haryana Steelers Secure Playoff Spot with Commanding Win

In a decisive showdown on Wednesday, Haryana Steelers confirmed their playoff berth by defeating Bengaluru Bulls 37-26 in Match 105 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11, hosted at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Stadium.

This resounding victory was attributed to an all-around team performance, with Vinay and Shivam Patare contributing 15 points while Jaideep and Rahul added four tackle points each. Mohammadreza Shadloui stood out with six points, sealing a comprehensive victory for the Steelers.

The match commenced with a slow pace as raiders from both sides took time to find their rhythm, dominated by strong defensive plays. Sanjay and Rahul's tactical brilliance helped Haryana maintain a slim one-point lead, which was later extended by Shadloui's successful tackle strategy.

Bengaluru Bulls, despite being out of playoff contention, displayed commendable fighting spirit. While Jatin reached a milestone of 4,000 raid points, Haryana maintained control with a strategic display, culminating in a Super Raid by Vinay that widened their lead.

The second half showcased Haryana's dominance as they were on the verge of an All-Out, before Parteek's Super Raid momentarily disrupted their momentum. Nonetheless, an eventual All-Out by Haryana further extended their lead, solidifying their playoff position with a nine-point advantage.

Even Ajinkya Pawar's late-game Super Raid and Sushil's spirited efforts could not reconfigure the outcome for the Bulls, as Haryana sealed a 37-26 victory. With this win, the Steelers became the first team to secure a playoff spot in PKL Season 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)