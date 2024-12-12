Left Menu

India's Hockey Renaissance: A Golden Future Awaits

Belgian hockey star Arthur De Sloover praises India's rising potential in hockey. With back-to-back Olympic bronzes, India is a strong contender for future World Cup or Olympic gold. De Sloover highlights current Indian coach Craig Fulton's role and anticipates success in the revived Hockey India League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:22 IST
India's Hockey Renaissance: A Golden Future Awaits
  • Country:
  • India

Arthur De Sloover, a celebrated Belgian hockey defender and Olympic medallist, suggests that India is on the brink of achieving new heights in international hockey. He remarked that India's recent back-to-back Olympic bronze medals signal a transformation, setting the stage for potential World Cup or Olympic triumphs.

De Sloover, set to play for Hyderabad Toofans in the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL), praised India's commitment to nurturing a strong team foundation around captain Harmanpreet Singh. He attributed their previous Olympic challenges against a tough German side to misfortune rather than lack of skill.

Highlighting India's promising trajectory under the guidance of coach Craig Fulton, De Sloover forecasts a prosperous period for Indian hockey. With the HIL resurrecting this December, he expects fellow player Gonzalo Peillat to shine, envisioning both a competitive team and a culturally enriching experience for himself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024