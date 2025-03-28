Left Menu

Mikaela Shiffrin's Stunning Comeback: Clinching 101st World Cup Win at Sun Valley

Mikaela Shiffrin secured her 101st World Cup win by triumphing in the slalom at Sun Valley, despite an injury-interrupted season. She outpaced Germany's Lena Duerr, marking a remarkable comeback. Meanwhile, Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic claimed her first slalom crystal globe, finishing tenth in the final race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:43 IST
Mikaela Shiffrin's Stunning Comeback: Clinching 101st World Cup Win at Sun Valley
Mikaela Shiffrin

In a spectacular display of resilience, Mikaela Shiffrin wrapped up her season on a high note by claiming victory in the slalom at the Women's World Cup Finals in Sun Valley. Her triumph marked an impressive 101st World Cup win, further cementing her place in skiing history.

Despite missing two months due to injury, Shiffrin set the fastest first-run time, finishing 0.59 seconds ahead of Germany's Lena Duerr. Her performance was enough to secure a 1.13-second overall win. This victory added to her impressive record, having broken Ingemar Stenmark's Alpine skiing World Cup podium achievement earlier this month.

Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic celebrated her first slalom crystal globe after ending the season 32 points ahead of Austria's Katharina Liensberger. Reflecting on her victory, Ljutic expressed a combination of anticipation and relief in securing her win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025