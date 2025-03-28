Mikaela Shiffrin's Stunning Comeback: Clinching 101st World Cup Win at Sun Valley

In a spectacular display of resilience, Mikaela Shiffrin wrapped up her season on a high note by claiming victory in the slalom at the Women's World Cup Finals in Sun Valley. Her triumph marked an impressive 101st World Cup win, further cementing her place in skiing history.

Despite missing two months due to injury, Shiffrin set the fastest first-run time, finishing 0.59 seconds ahead of Germany's Lena Duerr. Her performance was enough to secure a 1.13-second overall win. This victory added to her impressive record, having broken Ingemar Stenmark's Alpine skiing World Cup podium achievement earlier this month.

Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic celebrated her first slalom crystal globe after ending the season 32 points ahead of Austria's Katharina Liensberger. Reflecting on her victory, Ljutic expressed a combination of anticipation and relief in securing her win.

(With inputs from agencies.)