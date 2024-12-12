Left Menu

Harmanpreet Singh's World Cup Vision: Leading India to Glory on the Hockey Field

Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh outlines his strategy focusing on the World Cup, starting with the Hockey India League. Singh's leadership, highlighted by his record Rs78 lakh bid with Soorma Hockey Club, emphasizes teamwork and experience to motivate and lead India towards achieving historic victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:24 IST
Harmanpreet Singh's World Cup Vision: Leading India to Glory on the Hockey Field
Harmanpreet Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Harmanpreet Singh, captain of the Indian hockey team, has his sights firmly set on winning the World Cup, a feat India hasn't achieved in many years. In a conversation with ANI, Singh emphasized the team's major goal and discussed the crucial steps needed to realize this ambition.

Harmanpreet believes the Hockey India League (HIL) will be instrumental in preparing the team for future challenges. His record-breaking Rs78 lakh signing by Soorma Hockey Club reflects both his potential and the renewed energy infused into the league after a long hiatus. Singh expressed excitement about HIL's return and confidence in the bright prospects it offers for players.

As a captain, penalty corner specialist, and defender, Singh balances multiple roles with experience. He focuses on communication and motivation, ensuring team unity even during match pressures. His leadership approach involves continuous learning, applying lessons from past experiences to enhance team dynamics and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024