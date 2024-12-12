Harmanpreet Singh's World Cup Vision: Leading India to Glory on the Hockey Field

Harmanpreet Singh, captain of the Indian hockey team, has his sights firmly set on winning the World Cup, a feat India hasn't achieved in many years. In a conversation with ANI, Singh emphasized the team's major goal and discussed the crucial steps needed to realize this ambition.

Harmanpreet believes the Hockey India League (HIL) will be instrumental in preparing the team for future challenges. His record-breaking Rs78 lakh signing by Soorma Hockey Club reflects both his potential and the renewed energy infused into the league after a long hiatus. Singh expressed excitement about HIL's return and confidence in the bright prospects it offers for players.

As a captain, penalty corner specialist, and defender, Singh balances multiple roles with experience. He focuses on communication and motivation, ensuring team unity even during match pressures. His leadership approach involves continuous learning, applying lessons from past experiences to enhance team dynamics and performance.

