Niroshan Dickwella Wins Appeal Against Doping Ban

Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella has been cleared to play competitive cricket once more after successfully appealing a three-year ban for an alleged doping violation. The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the news following their decision on Thursday.

In an official statement, the ICC detailed that Dickwella, aged 31, was initially suspended after a failed doping test during the Lanka Premier League in August. Evidence Dickwella presented showed that the substance detected was not related to performance enhancement, nor did he consume any banned substances during the event period.

Having not appeared for Sri Lanka since his last match against New Zealand in March 2023, Dickwella has now been authorized to participate across all formats of the game, providing an opportunity to resume his international career.

(With inputs from agencies.)