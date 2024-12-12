Teen Prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju Breaks Chess World Record

In a groundbreaking moment for chess, India's 18-year-old sensation, Gukesh Dommaraju, has become the youngest world champion. He clinched victory against China's Ding Liren in Singapore, defying the odds at the concluding game of their dramatic 14-game series.

Gukesh's win was sealed with the black pieces as Ding succumbed to pressure, losing from a seemingly favorable position. This victory was monumental, ending with a score of 7.5-6.5.

The match, span over 14 rounds, highlighted Gukesh's incredible rise following his qualification in April. With a prize fund of $2.5 million, this championship sets a new benchmark for young aspirants worldwide.

