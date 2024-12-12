Left Menu

Teen Prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju Breaks Chess World Record

Indian teenager Gukesh Dommaraju made history by becoming the youngest chess world champion at just 18 years of age, defeating reigning champion Ding Liren in a thrilling 14-game series. Gukesh's victory marks a significant milestone, surpassing Garry Kasparov’s record that stood since 1985.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:04 IST
In a groundbreaking moment for chess, India's 18-year-old sensation, Gukesh Dommaraju, has become the youngest world champion. He clinched victory against China's Ding Liren in Singapore, defying the odds at the concluding game of their dramatic 14-game series.

Gukesh's win was sealed with the black pieces as Ding succumbed to pressure, losing from a seemingly favorable position. This victory was monumental, ending with a score of 7.5-6.5.

The match, span over 14 rounds, highlighted Gukesh's incredible rise following his qualification in April. With a prize fund of $2.5 million, this championship sets a new benchmark for young aspirants worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

