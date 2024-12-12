Left Menu

Teen Prodigy Gukesh Claims Youngest Chess World Champion Title

Gukesh Dommaraju from India made history by becoming the youngest world chess champion at 18, defeating reigning champion Ding Liren in Singapore. The victory came in a tight 14-game match, concluding with a 7.5-6.5 score. Gukesh's win marks a new era in chess, surpassing Garry Kasparov's record.

In a stunning display of strategic prowess, Gukesh Dommaraju of India emerged as the youngest chess world champion on Thursday. The 18-year-old chess prodigy clinched victory against China's defending champion, Ding Liren, in a nail-biting finale in Singapore.

In a game that kept enthusiasts on the edge of their seats, Gukesh secured the championship with a final score of 7.5-6.5. Playing with the black pieces, he capitalized on a blunder by Ding, who faltered under mounting pressure despite holding a seemingly comfortable position.

Gukesh's historic win breaks the record previously held by Garry Kasparov since 1985 and ignites new interest and passion for chess worldwide, particularly in India, where he rose to prominence alongside formidable compatriots like Viswanathan Anand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

