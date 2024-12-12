Gukesh D: The Teen Chess Sensation Inspiring a Generation

India is celebrating D Gukesh, who has become the first teenager to win the world chess championship, as an inspirational figure for youth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu both congratulated the 18-year-old, who defeated defending champion Ding Liren of China in Singapore.

Gukesh's victory sets a new record, supplanting Garry Kasparov's achievement from 1985, and has been hailed by numerous public figures including chess legend Viswanathan Anand and sports icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Neeraj Chopra. The young champion has invigorated a surge of excitement and pride across the nation.

The sporting world, led by the International Chess Federation and American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, has acknowledged Gukesh's feat, with endorsements describing it as a stellar accomplishment. Gukesh's achievements this year also include wins at the Candidates 2024 tournament and the Chess Olympiad.

(With inputs from agencies.)