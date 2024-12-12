Left Menu

Gukesh D: The Teen Chess Sensation Inspiring a Generation

Gukesh D became the first teenage world chess champion, inspiring millions, including Indian leaders and international chess figures. His victory over Ding Liren in Singapore set a new precedent, breaking Garry Kasparov's long-standing record. Praised by Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu, Gukesh's win marked a proud moment for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:48 IST
India is celebrating D Gukesh, who has become the first teenager to win the world chess championship, as an inspirational figure for youth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu both congratulated the 18-year-old, who defeated defending champion Ding Liren of China in Singapore.

Gukesh's victory sets a new record, supplanting Garry Kasparov's achievement from 1985, and has been hailed by numerous public figures including chess legend Viswanathan Anand and sports icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Neeraj Chopra. The young champion has invigorated a surge of excitement and pride across the nation.

The sporting world, led by the International Chess Federation and American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, has acknowledged Gukesh's feat, with endorsements describing it as a stellar accomplishment. Gukesh's achievements this year also include wins at the Candidates 2024 tournament and the Chess Olympiad.

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

