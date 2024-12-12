Kapil Dev Rallies Behind Rohit Sharma Amid Test Struggles

Kapil Dev, India's revered 1983 World Cup-winning captain, has publicly extended his support to the under-pressure Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma, currently criticized for his underwhelming form in Test cricket.

Speaking at the ADC event organized by his NGO KHUSHII, Kapil emphasized the ebb and flow in an athlete's career, asserting that Sharma's skill could resurface with a pivotal performance.

As the Indian team heads into the third Test against Australia with the series evenly poised, Dev's message was clear: enjoy the game and express yourselves freely. The Indian team's previous matches had mixed outcomes, leading to discussions about Sharma's captaincy. The event also saw attendance from notable personalities supporting artistic philanthropy.

(With inputs from agencies.)